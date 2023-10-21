Bella, a 14-year-old cat, sets new Guinness World Record for loudest purr

A fourteen-year-old cat named Bella, who lives with her human, Nicole Spink, in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England, recently achieved a new Guinness World Record for the loudest purr. BBC provides more information:

Bella . . . achieved a purr measuring 54.6 decibels, equivalent to the volume of a boiling kettle. Her feat was captured by an official adjudicator and an acoustic engineer who blocked out all external noise. Nicole Spink, Bella's owner, said she "couldn't be more thrilled".

Congrats, Bella, that's quite an impressive purr—Seriously, go listen! To read more about Bella, here's the rest of the BBC article.