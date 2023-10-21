The Sudha Cars Museum has hundreds of wacky cars on display

The Sudha Cars Museum in Hyderabad, India has hundreds of wacky cars on display. Sudhakar Kanyaboyina has been creating amazingly unusual cars and bikes since he was 14. He has a cas shaped like shoes, food, sports balls, pencils, plants, and more. He also has the world's largest tricycle in his museum, which he runs with his daighter.

The cars all look like so much fun to drive around. I want to visit this incredible place!

