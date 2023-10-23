1952 showgirl wearing whimsical fake bird in cage

Here's a 1952 showgirl with a fake bird in a cage attached to the back of her outfit. I found this gem on Got Weird, a treasure trove of alluring images from days past. I wish there was a video of the performance, I'm curious to see if or how the cage was incorporated. When it comes to costumes on stage, I say the weirder the better! I love this whimsical outfit. Someone should recreate it for halloween this year (and then prepare for a long night of standing up).

From Got Weird on Instagram: