Sunday was International Wombat Day, so join me in celebrating these awesome marsupials!

Yesterday was International Wombat Day, so take a minute to admire and appreciate this absolutely amazing marsupial. According to the International Days website:

October 22nd is International Wombat Day. The wombat is a marsupial found in Australia, related to koalas, kangaroos, and Tasmanian devils. The babies remain in the mother's pouch (like kangaroos) for the first five months of their lives.



Even if their population is not endangered, wombats suffer habitat loss. Plus, the introduction of non-native species in Australia led to competition over food. In this case, wombats compete with non-native herbivores such as rabbits, cattle, sheep, and goats. They are also hunted for fur or simply because they disrupt farmers.

I'll never forget the time I was lucky enough to meet a wombat named Maggie, who lived at the Healesville Sanctuary outside of Melbourne, Australia. It was one of the best experiences of my life! I think about that day a lot, and I hope Maggie and all of her friends are doing well! Learn more about wombats here.