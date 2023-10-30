On a stop during his visit to China, California Governor Gavin Newsom played basketball with some Beijing school kids. It appears the governor can play basketball, but perhaps not with dress shoes on. He does an admirable job of not crushing the child he trips over and keeps the event light and fun rather than traumatic.

Gavin Newsom,The governor of California is in a primary school in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/NgJf9GRK5E — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) October 29, 2023

Social media and the right-wing media-o-sphere are stocked with commentary that this is unsportsmanlike behavior on Newsom's part. All I see is the guy having a bit of fun with some kids.

There must be something awful going on Fox News wants us to look away from for this not-exciting slip and fall to be negative.

Featured Image: Katherine Welles/shutterstock