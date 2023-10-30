Dig Dana Gould's monstrously long Halloween podcast

Dana Gould loves everything about Halloween so he really goes all out with a special nearly-FOUR-hour episode of his podcast, titled 'The Bloody Hand of Halloweenery."

It's a giant barrel chock full fun-sized treats. Comedy writer Aaron Lee (Family Guy, The Cleveland Show) shares his love of all things monster movies, including a great riff on MAD's Mort Drucker's parodies. Hollywood Make Up man Bill Corso (Jim Carrey, Harrison Ford) brings the latex, glue, and other fun things to sniff. And lots more with your favorite old monster movie magazines: Eerie, Vampirella, and Famous Monsters of Filmland.

While I'm waiting for the next season of Hangin' With Dr Z this'll have to do…