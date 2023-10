This lovely home in San Jose, California—the heart of Silicon Valley—sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features six bedrooms, four baths, and an inactive meth lab.

"Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in it's current state," the Zillow listing states. Perfect for an experienced chemist to build a business and work from home!

This fine piece of real estate is priced at $1,550,000.