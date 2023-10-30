Remember these atomic age toys?

Those near Albuquerque have until the end of the year to visit The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History's fun show At Play In the Atomic Age.

It's a terrific collection of over 100 toys, games, and gizmos relating to post-war pop culture and the "Our Friend Mr. Atom" amusements meant to make atomic energy fun. I liked the many references to nuclear energy shown in pop records, cereal premiums, comic books, and science kits.

Fun fact: toy manufacturers were pressed into service supporting the war effort, like Lionel Train company manufactured Geiger counters and some of their model trains were actually used in the lab to transport radioactive materials.