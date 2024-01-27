Watch this adorable dachshund prancing in the snow

Honey is an adorable dachshund (previously at Boing Boing) who really, really, really loves snow. She absolutely cannot get enough! This dog lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, so while she doesn't see snow all that often, when she does, she goes bonkers with delight.

In this video, you can see Honey bouncing in the snow in a very Tigger-esque way. She's clearly having a wonderful time. Honey's human sets the scene:

"This is my miniature dachshund, Honey. Her favorite activity is to go outside and hop around. I think she is just following her doggy-hunting instinct but she doesn't really know what she's going for. She can do this for hours and never gets bored. Sometimes she will fixate on sticks, pebbles, and plant debris that she can pounce on to make them flip up and then chase them as they skip along the ground– you can't see it unless you are up close. She does this every single day but she is particularly happy when it snows. Snow days are when she has the most energy and excitement. We live in the desert so it doesn't snow often; it's a rare treat for her. I have a small collection of videos of her bouncing around like this, sunny and snowy. This video was taken last winter in my backyard; it was our first winter in this backyard where she found her passion for prancing."

I've watched this on repeat about 10 times already because it makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it, too!