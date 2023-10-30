Boston Dynamics integrated a variety of AI systems—including ChatGPT with voice recognition—into its Spot robotic dog. In this video, you can hear it speak like a British butler, a snarky American dude, and a teenage girl.

From MSN:

The bot also had some upgrades including image recognition software combined with a "head" sensor that the engineers decorated with hats and googly eyes producing incredibly creepy results. The team created a number of different versions of the robot including a "tour guide" personality that seemed to recognize the layout of the Boston Dynamics warehouse, and was able to provide descriptions and the history behind the various locations in the workplace.