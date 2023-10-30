A perpetual good guy, legendary skateboarder, and frontman for one of the most popular video games of all time, Tony Hawk ate some hot wings.

Hawk's excellent attitude about everything comes thru. It is a pleasure to hear him interviewed, and its pretty hilarious to watch him chow down on hot wings. The experience and knowledge Hawk has gained over his decades as a pro skateboarder are amazing. The positive influence guys like Hawk have had on the sport is evident, especially in his observations around how different the environment is now: from discouraging to encouraging.

Stories about people disbelieving Tony Hawk is Tony Hawk are some of my favorites. He seems to have a few to share every few weeks.