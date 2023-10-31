As handsome as Apple's inky blue "Midnight" color option is, it's not a true black—not like the new M3 MacBook Pro announced last night. The pricey, powerful machine comes in "Space Black," representing the line's darkest turn in 15 years. There's other stuff about it that's cool, but Space Black is 2.73 Kelvin.

More demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers performance and capabilities that push the limits of computing. With a monster GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors. M3 Pro and M3 Max models also now come in space black, a gorgeous dark aluminum finish. All MacBook Pro models feature a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. With up to 22 hours of battery life,1 the lineup offers the ultimate in pro portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so users can take their workflows anywhere. Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, with availability beginning November 7.

Me? Like the apocryphal cosmonauts who took a pencil to space instead of a Space Pen, I have a Thinkpad X1.