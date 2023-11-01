Antique photos of ventriloquists and their dummies

This selection of antique photos features ventriloquists posing with their dummies. The aged look to the photos plus the dummies' facial expressions create some rather haunting snapshots. These treasures were sold in an auction recently, and I'm envious of whoever owns them now. I'd lock these possibly haunted photos up in a drawer at night though, just to be safe.

From Anonymous Works on Instagram:

"I love old photographs of ventriloquists and their dummies. Here are a few wonderful examples that sold at the Ricky Jay auction yesterday."

Image via Potter Auctions on Instagram