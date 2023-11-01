Possible meteorite impact caused smoldering hole in family's deck and melted their hot tub

John Devane of Greenwood, Arkansas was awakened in the middle of the night last week to the smell of something on fire. Frantically searching for a fire in their home, they finally found that that the smoke was emerging from a big hole in their outside deck. By the time they discovered the hole, the flames had been extinguished by water from their nearby hot tub that had melted from the heat. Video below.

From UPI:

Devane said he and his family later sorted through the debris with a magnet and found a small magnetic rock in the hole left by the fire.

The family suspects the rock might be the remains of a meteorite, but to confirm their suspicions it would have to be examined by the U.S. Geological Survey, a process that can take well over a year to complete.