Tarantula causes traffic accident

Why did the tarantula cross the road? Probably not to purposely cause a traffic accident that sent one person to the hospital. Tourists from Switzerland were driving their camper van through Death Valley, California when they spotted a tarantula ahead of them. The driver slammed on the breaks to avoid killing the creepy-crawly. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist behind them—a 24-year-old Canadian man—then crashed into the back of the van.

According to the National Park Service, an "ambulance transported the motorcyclist to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump. The spider walked away unscathed."

