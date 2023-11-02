The first trailer for "The Fall Guy" looks fantastic

Lee Majors is replaced with Ryan Gosling as the titular character in this updated movie version of The Fall Guy. One of the 80's best action/crime-fighting series, Colt Seavers was a stuntman turned bounty hunter who sometimes got to hang out with Heather Thomas' Jody Banks.
The new film is intended to pay homage to stuntpeople. Ryan Gosling certainly needed one in this trailer footage.
The role of Colt Seavers went to Ryan Gosling, who's still riding high off his turn as Ken in the record-setting Barbie movie. He's joined by Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt. Gosling is obviously playing a stuntman, but the story veers away from the television show by focusing on the movie-making aspect of the plot. Blunt plays a former camera operator who finally gets a chance to direct her first movie, but she needs her old friend Colt's help when her egocentric leading man Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing during filming.
Oh, and did we mention Colt and Jody used to be an item? Cue the sexual tension….
The film also features Hannah Waddingham, who departs from her Ted Lasso character to play a smug Hollywood producer. Winston Duke plays a stunt coordinator and friend of Colt's who assists in the crime solving, and, hot off of her Academy Award-winning turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu stars as Tom's assistant.