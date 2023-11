"Ondine the swimming doll", now in the collection of The House of Automata, was created around 1890. She floats and swims by using her bizarrely proportioned libs to propel her forward in the water.

I'm not one to get easily creeped out by dolls. Oftentimes, dolls that other people usually think are scary, I find cute. This is not the case with Ondine. Something about her uncanny movements and long limbs makes me want to hide under the covers.

I think Ondine needs to star in a horror franchise.