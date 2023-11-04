Animatronic with deer head plays a tune on it's guitar belly

Tim Lewis is the mastermind behind this wild animatronic. With the head of a deer and guitar body, this enchanting creature strums its own belly every few seconds and rotates its head. What a fun thing this would be to stumble upon in an art gallery.

I love the idea of an instrument that plays itself, and this one is so very unique and whimsical. I love it just the way it is, but I also imagine how cool it would be to watch this creature play an entire song!

From Instagram:

"where the forest meets the field 2023"

(Screenshot from Instagram)