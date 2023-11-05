Artist turned facade of derelict house into a surreal, curved slope

Artist Alex Chinneck's work "From the knees of my nose to the belly of my toes" turned the side of an abandoned, crumbling home into a skateboarder's dream. I'm not sure if the house was actually skateable, but it is in spirit. It took my brain a few seconds to realize that the door of the house is completely flat to the ground, on the far right corner of the brick wall. It's like something out of a cartoon, and I absolutely love it.

The installation created the appearance that the building's facade had slipped down and was built at a cost of £100,000 with materials donated by British industry members who collaborated on the project

