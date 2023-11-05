Cartoon faces painted on torsos in 1955

I love this image of two people in 1955 with cartoon faces painted onto their torsos. The details are perfect. I love how the one on the right even has a monocle. The eyeball placement is the perfect touch.

I bet these costumes look even more surreal and captivating in live action. I wish there was a video of these two characters walking around. I Imagine these two saying "My eyes are down here!"

From Got Weird on Instagram: