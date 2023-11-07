Current President Joe Biden tapped former President of the United States, Barack Obama, to help his administration formulate a policy on AI. Obama is an intelligent, tech-friendly leader who seems like an excellent choice to help out with anything the Government can get his time and focus on. Naturally, Fox News hosts are going to throw a tantrum.

Unsurprisingly, Fox lead jackal Laura Ingraham took the revelation that Biden would want Obama's help and advice as the seventh seal is broken. Obama will have an army of AI Terminators running around the country helping people out, and not keeping them down.

Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (CO-HOST: We always assumed that Obama was still pulling some of the White House levers and we were right. In fact, he's been secretly crafting the administration's A.I. policy, Obama even helping to draft a new executive order on A.I. According to NBC News, Obama quietly advised the White House over the past five months on its strategy to address artificial intelligence, engaging behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with top West Wing aides at President Biden's request. Well, that begs the question — what exactly is in it for Obama? Remember, his dream has always been to transform America and artificial intelligence may just be the best way to do it.

Fox News doesn't seem to mind Trump speaking up on current affairs, however.

via Crooks and Liars