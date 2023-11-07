Sherman High School is not going to let Max Hightower, who was cast in the lead role of his class musical, perform because he is transgender. The school has also developed concerns that Oklahoma! is too risquè as an excuse to postpone it and recast, apparently hoping a pause will quiet things down.

Having performed in his school theater program for several years, Max Hightower was "devastated" when his principal informed him the school had a new policy about transgender performances. Now, the school claims there is no policy; they are just not letting this production have actors portray any gender other than the one they were assigned at birth. It seems being mean is the point.

Raw Story: