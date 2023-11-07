Located in Saguache, Colorado, this reproduction of an entire old West town can be yours for just $3.7 million. Featuring a saloon, general store, and church, it's move-in ready for your old timey lifestyle and cowboy cosplay.

From Zillow.com:

Property includes three original cabins from the historic Santa Fe Trail Hoaglund Stagecoach depot. The operational hotel & dance hall – as well as oversized bunk house & 24 RV hookups – make this property perfect for private retreats, seminars or workshops[…]

Property has 2 ponds, 2 creeks, 3 wells & is surface-irrigated by the Harence ditches. There is a 3-bed 3-bath luxury Ponderosa Lodge full of elegant touches such as the gourmet kitchen, designer lighting and amish hickory flooring throughout. This well-appointed home has high ceilings, an open floor plan, and expansive windows that offer endless views and a profusion of natural light. Top-notch equestrian facilities that include a 5-stall livery stable and a big barn with 17 stalls round out this one of a kind ranch.