Robot misidentifies its repairman as a cardboard box and kills him

At a pepper-sorting plant in South Korea's South Gyeongsang province, a technician was inspecting a robot whose job is to lift boxes of vegetables and place them on pallets. As the repairman was checking the robot after its sensor had failed, the machine… malfunctioned.

According to the BBC News, "The robotic arm, confusing the man, for a box of vegetables, grabbed him and pushed his body against the conveyer belt, crushing his face and chest, South Korean news agency Yonhap said."

In a statement after the incident, an official from the Donggoseong Export Agricultural Complex, which owns the plant, called for a "precise and safe" system to be established."

I would hope that they will also post Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics in a conspicuous place.