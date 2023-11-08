Tom the Dancing Bug: One Day in the Town Square

Tom the Dancing Bug – ON THE TRAIL OF TOM THE DANCING BUG

👉 NEW BOOK! ON THE TRAIL OF TOM THE DANCING BUG! Information here. Plus, SIGNED BOOK COMBO DEALS are now offered!

👉 JOIN THE INNER HIVE today and get each week's comic at least a day before publication! Plus other stuff! You won't believe how fun it is to join the Tom the Dancing Bug Team.

👉 Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review!

👉 Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, Mastodon, Spoutible, and/or Post. And Facebook and Instagram.👉 Read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.