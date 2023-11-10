Astronaut accidentally dropped a tool bag into orbit and you can see it with binoculars (video)

Last week, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara were on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station when Moghbeli dropped a bag of tools. Video below! The bag is now in orbit and, incredibly, you may be able to see it with a pair of good binoculars.

From Space.com:

To see it for yourself, first find out when you can find spot the space station over the next few months (NASA even has a new app to help you). The bag should be floating two to four minutes ahead of the station. As it descends rapidly, the bag is likely to disintegrate when it reaches an altitude of around 70 miles (113 kilometers) over Earth.