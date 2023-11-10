The Stravinsky Fountain at the Centre Pompidou in Paris is working again

Rejoice! The Stravinsky Fountain, right outside the Centre Pompidou in Paris, is again operational. The colorful fountain—consisting of 16 sculptures inspired by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky's work—was created by Niki de Saint Phalle and Jean Tinguely in 1983. Atlas Obscura describes the piece:

THIS UNUSUAL FOUNTAIN IS INTENDED to evoke the emotional and sometimes strange music of Igor Stravinsky. In addition to the expected treble clef, a clown's bowler hat, a pair of red lips, and a mermaid with water squirting out of her breasts are some of the fountain's figures inspired by the most influential classical music of the 20th century. This is the work of sculptor Jean Tinguely and painter Niki de Saint Phalle. Tinguely's works are typically in a Dadaist style—intricate machine-like structures painted shining industrial black. Saint Phalle's works, on the other hand, are primitive and bright. The combination of these two styles makes the fountain appear whimsical and disorderly.

The fountain has been under renovation for the past two years, but earlier this week Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo welcomed the fountain back. The magnificent sculptures that comprise the fountain are moving again and the water is flowing once more!

I've been lucky enough to see the fountain a couple of times in the past few years, but I've never seen it working. I can't wait to go back to Paris and see it again!