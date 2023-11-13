Secret Service agents protecting President Biden's 29-year-old granddaughter, Naomi Biden, shot at 2–3 suspects trying to break into a Secret Service SUV. Nobody had been inside the SUV — which was parked outside of her Georgetown home — when the Secret Service opened fire, and the suspects fled the scene.

"On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle," the Secret Service posted on X (see below).

"The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service."

Naomi Biden, an attorney, is Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle's daughter.

From ABC News:

The Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service are investigating an agent-involved shooting after possibly three individuals attempted to break into a government car outside the Georgetown home of President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, according to sources familiar with the situation. It is unclear if Naomi Biden heard the commotion but she was made aware of the incident afterward, according to sources. The Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.