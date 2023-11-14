Moms for Liberty, a group accused of organizing harassment campaigns against teachers and school board members, clarified on Twitter that it is "in no way affiliated" with the Proud Boys. However, evidence soon surfaced with photos of Moms for Liberty members posing with Proud Boys, supported by articles like a Vice piece titled "Inside Moms for Liberty's Close Relationship With the Proud Boys."

The group Xitted:

Moms for Liberty is in no way affiliated with the Proud Boys and does not condone involvement with the organization. We repudiate hate and violence. We have been made aware that two Chapter leaders have recently demonstrated a lack of judgement and misalignment with our core values. Due to this, those leaders have been removed from their positions. We will not allow the actions of a few to define the rest of our 130,000 members who, as Joyful Warriors, stand for truth, build relationships, and empower [sic] others.

Journalist Jenny Cohen responded to the announcement by posting photos she claims show "Moms for Liberty Leadership posing with Proud Boys and flashing the 'White Power' sign," along with "a photo of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler celebrating her election with members of the Proud Boys in 2022" and other photos.

From The Southern Poverty Law Center:

Moms for Liberty is an anti-student inclusion group that presents itself as a modern parents' rights organization that seeks to "unify, educate, and empower parents to defend and protect their parental rights at every level of government." The group's website appears to align with this mission, featuring general information about the organization and its chapters, resources for parents, and links to press skewed in the group's favor. The social media accounts and real-world activity of the national organization and its chapters reflect views and actions that are antigovernment and conspiracy propagandist, anti-LGBTQ and anti-gender identity, and anti-inclusive curriculum.