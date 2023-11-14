Remember in July when someone found cocaine at the White House? It was spotted inside a cubby near the West Wing entrance where staff-led tours enter the building. The Secret Service investigated but couldn't determine to whom the blow belonged as there are no security cameras with a view of the cubbies. Following a Freedom of Information Request, the Secret Service released a photo of the crime scene.

According to a CNN report at the time, a source on the inside said "that the leading theory remains that it was left by one of the hundreds of visitors who entered the West Wing that weekend for tours and were asked to leave their phones inside those cubbies."

I hope it's returned to the rightful owner.