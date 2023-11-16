McDonald's fans can finally wear Crocs that look like Grimace

I usually think collaborations like this one between McDonald's and Crocs are pretty dumb and unnecessary, but somehow I think Crocs has finally perfected its simultaneously maligned and adored shoe. I dare you to take one look at these Grimace Crocs and tell me there's ever been a better pair (I know, I know, that's a low bar).

The Crocs website describes the new shoes, which sell for $75.00:

Take a bite out of this tasty McDonald's x Crocs collab! This collection includes 4 shoes, 3 socks, and a 5 pack of Jibbitz all featuring your favorite McDonald's colors or characters. Check out the Birdie or Hamburglar clog for a classic look, or try on the Cozzzy Grimace sandal if you're looking for something even more cozy. Rock the new socks, and accessorize with the colorful 5 pack of Jibbitz!

The McDonald's press release provides more information about the collaboration:

ICYMI, McDonald's and Crocs fans have been buzzing about a new brand mash-up that could elevate any look, and we can officially confirm that there is truth to the speculation: McDonald's and Crocs are introducing their first-ever collab. Inspired by both Crocs Stars™ and Mickey D's loyalists, the collab will drop with a full line of shoes, socks and Jibbitz™ charms beginning tomorrow in countries around the world. From a Classic Clog with a McDonald's spin to a throwback, limited-edition collection inspired by iconic McDonald's characters – Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar – the new shoes are designed to give consumers a way to live out their bold fandom every day. The collab drops midday (CT) on Crocs.com, at Crocs retail locations and select wholesale partners, while supplies last. Follow along on social at @McDonalds and @Crocs to keep tabs on when the Crocs go on sale.

Don't get me wrong, though–just because Crocs are a perfect medium to represent Grimace, I still won't be buying them.