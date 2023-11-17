Flux Keyboard has an adapting display behind transparent keys

The Flux Keyboard takes a more practical approach to the dream of keys that change to fit the current app, game or other layout required. Instead of the spectacularly expensive Optimus keyboard, where every key is a miniature display, the Flux has a single large display visible through individual, magnetically-levitated keys. Smart! But … still rather pricey.

Save time with a fully customisable display and mechanical keys optimised for speed. Customise your keyboard with keyboard shortcuts relevant to each app. Presets for 27 popular apps are included (see FAQ for full list) and our included utility makes it easy to make your own for any app.



The display is clearly amazing, but "keyfeel" will be the judge of it. Anyone ever used maglev keys?