Fantastic "Dice Man" illustration and more carnival costumes from 1590

Yes, that's the 16th century, not a typo! I love this illustration of a man in a dice-covered suit from 1590.

The illustration is from Schoenbartbuch (Nürenberg Carnival Book), which contains many other whimsical and wacky costumes from Nuremberg's Schembart Carnival.

This surreal, costume filled extravaganza "was popular throughout the 15th century but was ended in 1539 due to the complaints of an influential preacher named Osiander who objected to his effigy being paraded on a float, depicting him playing backgammon surrounded by fools and devils."