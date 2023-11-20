When they aren't quoting Adolf Hitler or associating with the Proud Boys, the faith-based Moms For Liberty organization spreads homophobic hate messages and espouses concern for children's safety. But consistent with the maxim, "every conservative accusation is a confession," they have a registered felony sex offender leading faith-based outreach for their Philadelphia chapter.

Phillip Fisher Jr., a pastor and Republican ward leader, pled guilty to 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy in 2012 when he was 25, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The paper asked Moms For Liberty to comment on the revelation, but so far, the organization has remained silent.

In an interview with The Inquirer, Fisher said the conviction was "one blip" on his record, blaming it on "a political situation that happened between me and [conspiracy theorist and convicted fraudster] Lyndon LaRouche."