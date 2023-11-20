Watch Dochi the hedgehog vociferously devour worms

Dochi is a hedgehog who lives in Vancouver. Dochi is adorable. Dochi has the squishiest round belly, the sweetest silly smile, and the most precious little grabby hands.

I love all of those things about Dochi, but perhaps the cutest thing about this little fellow is his absolute love of worms. And lucky for us, his humans film him so we can all see Dochi vociferously eating his worms. Thank goodness Dochi isn't camera shy.

Please enjoy these videos of Dochi absolutely devouring worm after worm after worm after worm. And for more of this delightful beast, check out his TikTok.