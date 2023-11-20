Watch Dochi the hedgehog vociferously devour worms

Jennifer Sandlin
Image: Public Domain via NeedPix

Dochi is a hedgehog who lives in Vancouver. Dochi is adorable. Dochi has the squishiest round belly, the sweetest silly smile, and the most precious little grabby hands. 

I love all of those things about Dochi, but perhaps the cutest thing about this little fellow is his absolute love of worms. And lucky for us, his humans film him so we can all see Dochi vociferously eating his worms. Thank goodness Dochi isn't camera shy.

Please enjoy these videos of Dochi absolutely devouring worm after worm after worm after worm. And for more of this delightful beast, check out his TikTok.

@dochithehedgehog_

Are you.. broken? 😵‍💫 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

Behind the scenes 🎥 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

Munching up the worm 🐛 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #CreativeReels #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

Delicious 💭 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

Enjoy the tropical background 🏝️🍌 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

What a surprise! Patiently waiting for a wormie today ✨ #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

Superworms are my fav!! 🐛 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi
@dochithehedgehog_

Daydreaming about worms and suddenly.. what's that smell?! 🐛 #hedgehog #hedgehogs #hedgehogcommunity #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgehogmom #hedgehoglife #hedgehogsdaily #hedgehoglovers #superworm #hedgehogdaily #africanpygmyhedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #AmazonPets #petsmartcan #고슴도치 #고슴도치집 #고슴도치키우기 #고슴도치그램 #펫스타그램 #동물계정 #도치스타그램 #도치 #소동물 #고슴도치분양 #고슴도치일상 #ハリネズミ #刺猬

♬ original sound – Dochi