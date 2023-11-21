A woman started screaming on a Frontier Flight. "Stop blocking me! I've been f*cking kidnapped," she hollered before trying to punch a crew member. She had to be restrained by the crew after trying to climb over seats.

Another woman started singing gospel songs and paced up and down the aisle, saying the screaming woman was the devil and was going to kill everyone on board, and attempted to convert passengers to Christianity.

Others joined the merriment with shouts and threats. The 5-minute fracas was caught on video.

Here's a small segment of the action as reported in The Daily Mail: