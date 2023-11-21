Republicans silent on Madison Nazi March

Republican love of Israel only goes so far.

Democrats across the state of Wisconsin have decried last weekend's Neo-Nazi march in Madison. The Republicans, however, are notoriously absent from the crowd of folks concerned about Nazis marching from the University campus to the State's Capitol building.

Crooks and Liars:

Officials from around the state and at all levels of government were quick to roundly denounce and condemn the presence of the hate group. From the mayor of Madison to the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin to state lawmakers to Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin, the responses were quick and consistent.

The glaring omission were the Republicans. At the time of this writing, it's been three full days and not one Republican has spoken up against their presence. Ironically, some right wingers on Xitter have tried to pass off the Nazis' presence as being a false flag set up by Antifa and/or the FBI.

The Republicans' silence is even more pronounced since many of them are still denouncing the attack on Israel on October 7 and expressing anger to Muslims in general.

The only conclusion possible is that the Republicans aren't really upset by the antisemitism as they are by the presence of Muslims and/or Brown and Black skinned people. But if it's good old, white "Christian" antisemitism, well that's just fine by them.