In this fascinating video, a mortician uses a dummy to show every step a body goes through at a funeral home. It's a mortician's job to make sure a body holds up for the funeral, and the multi-step process requires a lot of precision.
Learn about what a mortician wears to stay safe from germs and chemicals during the process, the different tools they use, how embalming works, and more. I love how clearly the mortician explains everything in the video. Some people may have the idea that morticians are gloomy, but this guy is so friendly and upbeat.
From Youtube:
"Victor M. Sweeney, a licensed funeral director and mortician, gives a tour of a funeral home in Minnesota. From the intricate processes and tools used to embalm a body to the "selection room" filled with caskets and urns, this unique tour gives unprecedented access to a mortuary and funeral chapel."