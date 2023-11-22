Where you can see original prints of Hokusai's Great Wave

Hokusai's 1831 masterpiece The Great Wave off Kanagawa had a print run of thousands, and many—but not so many—survive. Where can you go look at one right now? Matt Sephton created a website, Great Wave Today, so you can find out. As of Wednesday, November 22, 2023, you have four options: Young V&A in London, the Civil Museum of Oriental Art in Trieste, the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington, Connecticut, and the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo.

Sephton links to the British Museum's explanation, authored by Capucine Korenberg, of why theirs is rarely on display. The bottom line is the dyes used to print them are fujitive.