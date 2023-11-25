"Who's Drunk" is a cautionary illusion from 1897

Before "Where's Waldo", there were cautionary "shadow pictures" like this one. In a shadow picture from Edward Carswell's "Temperance Stories and Sketches", the viewer tries to find "drunken figures (some oddly inviting in their peaceful slumber) amongst the branches, stumps, fences, and stones of various landscapes."

Carswell's stories and illustrations were designed to warn people about the dangers of gambling and substances. Morals aside, these drawings are fun to look at and solve. It took me a few minutes to find the figure in this one. See the full book here.

From Instagram: