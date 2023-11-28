Sandy Hook families offer Alex Jones settlement deal

Alex Jones lied about the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, dared the courts to convict him of defamation, and ended up owing $1.48bn. He now has a settlement offer on the table to get out of bankruptcy: pay $8.5 million per year, plus 50 percent of any income over $9 million per year, for ten years.

… filed two days before Thanksgiving in Texas bankruptcy court. "The time has come for Jones to choose whether he is willing to pay his creditors a reasonable portion of what they are owed or would prefer to remain embroiled in costly and time-consuming litigation for years to come." Jones' bankruptcy attorneys had not responded to the families' settlement offer on Monday, except to tell the judge in a pre-Thanksgiving filing that Jones was working on his own plan to get out of bankruptcy that would be presented in December.

Jones' lawyers complained that the offer ruined their Thanksgiving, so they're either enjoying their right to play or they really do think that their client is the victim. He is appealing the defamation jury trial awards in the meantime.