"Royal Racists": King Charles and Princess of Wales named in Dutch edition of blockbuster book about the family's troubles

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival is a book about the British royal family's many troubles, but one of them—the identities of senior royals who supposedly made insensitive comments about the mixed-race offspring of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex—is not disclosed in the English edition. But the names did appear in the Dutch edition, apparently as a result of a preparation or "translation" error, and it was recalled before going on sale. Britain's strict libel law has media there unwilling to name the named names, but the cat is out the bag on social media thanks to a reporter in the Netherlands, Rick Evers, who got an advance copy and posted his own translations of the passages.
Said to have participated in the conversation—the "Royal Racists" as the U.K. tabloids headline it, their outraged posing notwithstanding—are King Charles, specifically, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, vaguely.
