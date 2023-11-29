On Thanksgiving evening in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, police embarked on an unusual highway pursuit. They were chasing a man driving a truck that was towing a 70-foot-long manufactured house. (Insert your own mobile home joke here.) Police dashcam captured the chase (video below) which began after the driver was allegedly involved in an accident and left the scene.

"He was traveling all over the roadway," Excelsior Springs Police Sgt. Kyle Craven said in the video. "We thought he might have been drunk."

Officers attempted to stop him with spiked strips but they weren't fast enough. Eventually, he steered off the shoulder and got stuck in a culvert.