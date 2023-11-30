A compilation of New Year's Eve movie scenes, 1921-2015

If you're home on New Year's Eve, why watch the insipid TV offerings of drunk almost-celebrities yammering between commercials? Even if it's just on in the background?

Filmmaker and visual artist Jacob Reed has put together a compilation he calls "Cinematic Depictions of New Year's Eve (1921-2015)," and it would make for a much better visual companion for your party.

Why not spend the evening with Charlie Chaplin, Fred Astaire, Cher, and the Ghostbusters? Warning: Not all the scenes are celebratory, and some are dark and violent. And yes, it includes the New Year's party on the Poseidon Adventure.

Here is a one-minute trailer:

And here is the full version: