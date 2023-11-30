Akiyoshi Kitaoka, an experimental psychologist in Kyoto, Japan, specializes in visual illusions. Chances are, you've seen some of his amazing optical illusions.

His latest illusion, shared today, features three overlapping circles against a blue and white striped backdrop. The circles appear to be magenta, cyan, and yellow. However, this isn't the case.

The yellow is actually an illusion; it is white. If you're skeptical, as I initially was, use a graphics app with an eyedropper tool to confirm.