Mad Max spinoff film Furiosa officially revealed

After almost ten years of development, George Miller's next film in his iconic Mad Max series has been announced: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which appears to serve as a prequel to 2015's truly legendary Fury Road- still considered one of the best action movies ever made.

The incomparable Charlize Theron – who originated the role – is not returning as the titular character, with Anya Taylor-Joy stepping in to play a younger Furiosa.

It remains to be seen whether Taylor-Joy can bring the same level of grit to the character, but either way this one is going to have to pull out all the stops to match Fury Road.

Whether it does that or not, though, another trip into George Miller's world is bound to at least be a fun time.