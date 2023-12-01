NYT: Israel knew details of Hamas's attack plan but did nothing to stop it

The New York Times reports that Israel Knew Hamas's Attack Plan More Than a Year Ago and did nothing to stop it.

The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named "Jericho Wall," outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people. The translated document, which was reviewed by The New York Times, did not set a date for the attack, but described a methodical assault designed to overwhelm the fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities and storm key military bases, including a division headquarters. Hamas followed the blueprint with shocking precision. The document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out the security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and gunmen to pour into Israel en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot — all of which happened on Oct. 7.

The document "circulated widely among Israeli military and intelligence leaders" reports the Times.

People are fond of saying things like "history doesn't repeat but it rhymes," but here we have history looping like a needle stuck in the runout groove of the worst album ever. The mechanism raises and stashes the tonearm, the motor slows and stops, and everyone learns again that hell is not other people but the silence left when they are gone.