Digable Planets bring the freshest old school hip hop to THING Festival 2023

Sadly, Digable Planets have been too far off my radar in recent years. It's great to be reminded of the brilliance they still have to offer via this KEXP recorded appearance from THING Festival in Port Townsend, Washington, back in August.

During the 30-minute set, they cover The May 4th Movement, Where I'm From, Jettin', and of course, Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat).

The credits, per YouTube: Ishmael "Butterfly" Butle, Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving on vocals, Thaddeus Turner on guitar, Gerald Turner on bass, Darrius Willrich on keyboard, Carlos Overall on saxophone, and Bongo Kassa Overall on Drums.