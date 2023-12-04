Felicity Huffman sounds like her 13 days in prison taught her nothing

Felicity Huffman is speaking out about her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal in a way intended to generate some sympathy and call attention to the charity she served her community service with, where she now sits on the board.

Everything Huffman says makes me believe she learned nothing through this process. She did it to be a good mom; she felt her nepobaby really needed the opportunity, and she is now serving on the board of a charity that helps former women inmates — the same charity she did her community service with.

KTLA:

"It seemed like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — that that was my only option to give my daughter a future," the former "Desperate Housewives" star told KABC's Marc Brown in a Thursday interview. "I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it," Huffman, 60, said. … The scandal — which was dubbed the "largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice" — saw more than 40 people, including "Full House" alum Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, accused of paying large amounts of money to ensure their children were admitted into colleges. Huffman's sentence also included 250 hours of community service. In her KABC interview, she said she was speaking out now in order to put the spotlight on the Los Angeles-based organization where she completed her community service: A New Way of Life. "I want to use my experience, and what I've gone through and the pain to bring something good," Huffman said of her work with the non-profit, which aids formerly incarcerated women. She now serves on A New Way of Life's board of directors.

Seems like she's been rewarded with an honor. Huffman was also released a day early from her 14-day sentence.