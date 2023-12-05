An adventurer from Norway intentionally spread his arms and legs, spread-eagle style, as he plunged into a freezing cold Norwegian fjord over the weekend from a 132-foot-high platform. That's about 11 stories high.

Known as "death diving," the stunt looks just like a belly flop (ouch!). But when done correctly, the diver actually curls up right before hitting the water to prevent any real damage.

And although 35-year-old Ken Stornes shouted twice after he smacked into the water, it was hard to see him and his expression at this point in the video. But I assume (hope!) his loud utterances were an expression of jubilation rather than sheer pain. After all, he did manage to beat the world record — and lived to celebrate it! (The clip below, posted by Xplore, was originally posted here on Instagram by Stornes.)

Ken Stornes sets the new death dive world record at 132ft. pic.twitter.com/048WytvA15 — Xplore (@_xplore_earth_) December 5, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Stacey Lynn Payne / shutterstock.com